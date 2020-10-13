The Best Amazon Prime Day Tech Deals We Could Find

From Oct. 13 to 14, Amazon is continuing its Prime Day tradition of heavily discounting various products, from books to cooking utensils to everything in between. But some of the most bang for your buck comes from the multitude of tech discounts that knock serious dollars off gear like high-end headphones, subscription services, and even 4K TVs.

Here are just a few of the most enticing tech deals you can snag this Prime Day:

Save on your next smartphone

The newest smartphone from Samsung is already receiving a pretty hefty discount on Prime Day. The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G, normally $1,399, will be discounted by $350 to make it $1,049.99. With 5G support, a huge 6.8-inch display, lightning fast processor, and 128GB of storage, it’s hard to go wrong with a smartphone like this one.

But if you want to save some cash, you can always go the more inexpensive route and try a smartphone from Google. The Pixel 4, normally $899, is now $549. It has an incredible camera, supports Google’s slew of machine learning-powered services, and doesn’t break the bank.

Get a giant TV for less

With next-gen consoles on the horizon, streaming services embracing 4K content, and inexpensive TVs boasting more high-end features, it might be time to get yourself out of the land of 1080p. Toshiba’s 50LF621U21 50-inch Smart 4K UHD TV is a great addition to your home theater without breaking the bank. At $259, you get a 4K TV that supports Dolby Vision HDR, runs on Amazon’s Fire TV platform, and costs $120 less than it did the day before.

Want a more high-end model? You can also get Samsung’s 65-inch FRAME QLED TV for $1,497.99, saving you a hefty $502. The Frame looks like a work of framed art, and even displays actual art when not in use. It, of course, features even more cool niceties, like Airplay and SmartThings support, HDR, and replaceable bezels to match your home’s aesthetic.

Save some dough on your gaming habit

While you can score a slew of discounted games during Prime Day, some of the most valuable discounts may be found when it comes to discounted subscription services.

Sony’s game-streaming PlayStation Now service, normally $59.99 for a year, is now a more affordable $41.99. With PlayStation Now, you can stream over 800 PS4, PS3, and PS2 games to your PS4 or PC—a great way to keep yourself occupied while the next generation of consoles makes it way to store shelves this holiday season.

If you’re more of a Mario fan, you can score a pretty sweet deal on Nintendo’s own online gaming service, Nintendo Switch Online ($35 annually), included with purchase of a Switch-friendly 128GB microSD card for $40.

A voice assistant for under $20 is a steal

Purchasing an Amazon Echo Dot for under $20 is practically a steal, especially when you consider what you’re getting: a voice assistant, smart home accessory, music player, bedside clock—and that’s before you consider all the voice-powered services and casual games available in Amazon’s App store, all while saving $31.

Upgrade your internet with a mesh network

Prime Day is the perfect time to swap out that old internet connection for one more robust and ready for the 21st century. In fact, you should consider a mesh network—the Amazon-owned Eero mesh network in particular. For $174 (that’s $75 off) you can score a three-pack of mesh routers, perfect for blanketing those internet dead zones you’ve put up with for so long. Eero’s mesh network is pretty smart too, letting you govern who can or can’t get online, set house rules, and control the entire network via Alexa.

Get yourself great headphones for less

If you love music, but hate disturbing your roommates or neighbors with your bangin’ tunes, you should get some headphones. And not just any headphones, some good ones.

Sony’s noise-cancelling WH-1000XM4 are the current king of over-the-ear Bluetooth headphones, and you can get them for $298, a $75 discount. What’s more, you’ll also get a $25 Amazon gift card for future purchases.

If you need something more portable, there are always Apple’s beloved AirPods. Normally $159, you can get a pair of AirPods with a standard charging case for $115. They won’t do any noise cancelling or sound isolation, but they will fit in your pocket, and probably change how often you listen to music in general.

Get discounts on more memberships

Amazon’s got a few choice discounts on its own Kindle and Audible services, if you’d rather read (or listen) to a book than watch the latest episode of the prestige show du jour.

You can get a year of Audible for $100, $50 cheaper than usual. It gets you 12 credits, applicable on any audiobook in the Audible catalog, along with a slew of free content including Audible Originals, guided wellness programs, podcasts, and more.

Want to do more reading with your eyes instead of your ears? Amazon’s Kindle Unlimited service, normally $60 for six months, is $30 today. Kindle Unlimited gets you millions of free books to read at your leisure, along with Audible-powered narration for supported books.

