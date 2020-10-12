Gas Prices Fall to $2.25 per Gallon on Average in U.S.

A woman pumps gas in Pembroke Pines, Florida.
Joe Raedle— Getty Images
By Associated Press
October 11, 2020 9:54 PM EDT

(CAMARILLO, Calif.) — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline fell half a penny over the past two weeks to just under $2.25 per gallon.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday prices may change a little in the coming days as hurricanes pummel the Gulf Coast, impacting oil production. Still, a decline in demand for gasoline because of the pandemic means there is plenty of petroleum available for motorists.

Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gas is in the San Francisco Bay Area at $3.36 per gallon. The lowest average is in Houston at $1.78 per gallon.

The average price of diesel in the survey taken Friday was $2.50 a gallon, down a penny from two weeks earlier.

