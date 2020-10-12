Gas Prices Fall to $2.25 per Gallon on Average in U.S.

A woman pumps gas in Pembroke Pines, Florida.
Joe Raedle— Getty Images
By Associated Press
October 11, 2020 9:54 PM EDT

(CAMARILLO, Calif.) — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline fell half a penny over the past two weeks to just under $2.25 per gallon.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday prices may change a little in the coming days as hurricanes pummel the Gulf Coast, impacting oil production. Still, a decline in demand for gasoline because of the pandemic means there is plenty of petroleum available for motorists.

Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gas is in the San Francisco Bay Area at $3.36 per gallon. The lowest average is in Houston at $1.78 per gallon.

The average price of diesel in the survey taken Friday was $2.50 a gallon, down a penny from two weeks earlier.

Most Popular on TIME
1
Amy Coney Barrett: Courts 'Should Not Try' to Make Policy
2
The Overlooked Queer History of Medieval Christianity
3
Everything You Need to Know About Nurse Ratched Before Watching the New Netflix Show

Contact us at letters@time.com.

Read More From TIME

Related Stories

Read Next
WH Aide Kudlow: Stimulus Not Needed for Recovery
Next Up: Editor's Pick
USPS Fails to Update 1.8 Million Addresses
EDIT POST

Sign Up for Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health and more
SUBSCRIBE