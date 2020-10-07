Top Trump Aide Stephen Miller Becomes Latest White House Staffer to Test Positive for COVID-19

Dan Scavino (left), the director of White House social media, Hope Hicks, White House counselor, and Stephen Miller (right), White House senior adviser, walk to Marine One prior to departing with President Donald Trump from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, Sept. 21, 2020, as he travels to Ohio. Both Hicks and Miller have tested positive for COVID-19.
Saul Loeb–AFP/Getty Images
By Associated Press
October 6, 2020 8:44 PM EDT

(WASHINGTON) — Stephen Miller, President Donald Trump’s senior adviser and speechwriter, tested positive for the coronavirus Tuesday.

A senior administration official said Miller had previously tested negative as White House officials have tried to contain an outbreak on the complex that has infected Trump, the first lady and more than a dozen other aides and associates.

Miller is an architect of the president’s “America First” foreign policy and restrictive immigration measures.

His wife, Katie Miller, who serves as communications director to Vice President Mike Pence, previously had the virus and tested negative after the last time she saw him. Katie Miller had been in Salt Lake City with Pence, where he is preparing to debate Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris, but she left as soon as she found out about her husband’s diagnosis.

