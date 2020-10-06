American Andrea Ghez and 2 Others Win Nobel Prize in Physics

UCLA physics and astronomy professor Andrea Ghez, pictured in 2013 in Beverly Hills, Calif., has won the 2020 Nobel Prize in Physics, along with two other researchers. Ghez will receive the prize for "the discovery of a supermassive compact object at the center of our galaxy."
Stefanie Keenan–Getty Images for Women A.R.E.
By Associated Press
October 6, 2020 6:28 AM EDT

(STOCKHOLM) — Three physicists have won this year’s Nobel Prize in physics for black hole discoveries.

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences said Tuesday that Briton Roger Penrose will receive half of this year’s prize “for the discovery that black hole formation is a robust prediction of the general theory of relativity.”

Goran K. Hansson, the academy’s secretary-general, said German Reinhard Genzel and American Andrea Ghez will receive the second half of the prize “for the discovery of a supermassive compact object at the center of our galaxy.”

