Here's What's New on Amazon Prime in October 2020

This October, Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty show returns to Amazon Prime for ‘Volume 2’ of the virtual runway special for her lingerie line. Like last year’s offering, viewers will get a front-row seat to the Amazon Original presentation featuring top models and musical artists, including Travis Scott, Bella Hadid, Lizzo, Normani, Bad Bunny, Miguel, Rosalia and Cara Delevingne. The show will be available to stream starting Oct. 2.

While Broadway is still shut down due to the pandemic, viewers can still get their live performance fix with Amazon Original What the Constitution Means to Me, the live Broadway cast recording of Heidi Schreck’s hit Tony- and Pulitzer-nominated play. Directed by Marielle Heller, the show explores how America’s supreme law has affected the lives of Schreck and the women who came before her. It begins streaming on Oct. 16.

Director Garrett Bradley made history this year when she became the first Black woman to win best director for U.S. documentary at the Sundance Film Festival for her feature, Time; now, the film will debut to audiences everywhere as an Amazon Original. The powerful documentary, filmed over the course of two decades, bears witness to the intimate, yet epic love story of Fox and Rob Richardson and the challenges their family faces after Rob is incarcerated. It will be available to stream on Oct. 16.

Here are all the series and movies available on Amazon Prime Video this month.

Here are the new Amazon Prime Video originals in October 2020

Available October 1

Sons of the Soil, season 1

Available October 2

Bug Diaries Halloween Special

Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2

Available October 6

Black Box

The Lie

Available October 9

Chasing the Crown: Dreamers to Streamers

Available October 13

Evil Eye

Nocturne

Available October 16

What the Constitution Means to Me

Time

Available October 23

Mirzapur

Available October 30

The Challenge: ETA

Truth Seekers

Here are the movies streaming on Amazon Prime Video in October 2020

Available October 1

30 Days Of Night

A Knight’s Tale

Battlefield Earth

Blood Ties

Drugstore Cowboy

Eight Millimeter

Funny Girl

Girl, Interrupted

Guess Who

Joe

John Carpenter’s Vampires

Killers

Kindred Spirits

La Sucursal

Madea’s Big Happy Family

Mud

National Security

Next Level

Noose For A Gunman

Nurse

Quantum Of Solace

Raging Bull

Señorita Justice

Southside With You

Spaceballs

Species

Thanks For Sharing

The Big Hit

The Da Vinci Code

The Departed

The Gambler Wore A Gun

The Grudge 3

The Mask Of Zorro

The Mothman Prophecies

The Pianist

The Wedding Planner

Triumph Of The Spirit

Available October 6

The Transporter Refueled

Available October 8

Archive

Available October 9

Terminator: Dark Fate

Available October 10

Jack And Jill

Available October 14

A Most Beautiful Thing

Available October 15

Halal Love Story

Playing With Fire

Available October 21

Cyrano, My Love

Available October 26

What To Expect When You’re Expecting

Available October 27

Battle Los Angeles

Available October 29

Soorarai Pottru

Available October 31

I’ll See You In My Dreams

Here are the TV shows streaming on Amazon Prime Video in October 2020

Available October 1

1992: Berlusconi Rising, season 1

40 & Single, season 1

America’s Great Divide: From Obama to Trump, season 1

Cisco Kid, season 1

Cities of the Underworld, season 1

Cold Case Files Classic, season 1

Get Shorty, seasons 1-3

Horror Noire: A History of Black Horror

Liar, season 1

Mrs. Wilson, season 1

Mystery Road, season 1

PNS Kids: Spooky Stories!, season 1

Tales of Tomorrow, season 1

The Great British Baking Show, season 1

The Loudest Voice, season 1

Thou Shalt Not Kill, season 1

Available October 6

Mr. Robot, season 4

Here are the new movies available for rent or purchase on Amazon Prime Video in October 2020

Available October 2

12 Hour Shift

Available October 6

Happy Halloween, Scooby-Doo!

Spontaneous

Available October 9

The Doorman

Available October 11

Ben 10 vs The Universe: The Movie

Available October 13

Batman: Death in the Family

Fatima

Greenland

Available October 16

Kajillionare

Love and Monsters

The Personal History of David Copperfield

Available October 27

The Craft

Get The Brief. Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know right now. Please enter a valid email address. Sign Up Now Check the box if you do not wish to receive promotional offers via email from TIME. You can unsubscribe at any time. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy . This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply. Thank you! For your security, we've sent a confirmation email to the address you entered. Click the link to confirm your subscription and begin receiving our newsletters. If you don't get the confirmation within 10 minutes, please check your spam folder.

Write to Cady Lang at cady.lang@timemagazine.com.