Two people were injured after a suspect drove a car into a crowd at a demonstration with Black Lives Matter and counter-protesters in the city of Yorba Linda in Orange County, Calif. on Saturday.

Videos recorded at the scene show a white Nissan sedan plowing into a crowd of demonstrators, many of whom carried flags and other gear supporting President Donald Trump and the police. A man and a woman suffered “major injuries” after the car struck them and were transported to the hospital, but are expected to survive, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement.

The alleged driver, Tatiana Turner, 40, a resident of Long Beach, Calif., was arrested nearby and booked for attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon, the sheriff’s department said. Turner is thought to be part of Caravan for Justice, which supports the Black Lives Matter movement and had planned the original protest, according to the department. Turner allegedly struck the two demonstrators with the car in the parking lot of Yorba Linda Public Library at around 3 p.m. PT.

The protest was scheduled to begin at around 2 p.m. on Saturday, and soon after it began, about 150 people gathered at the scene. But about 30 minutes later, the sheriff’s department started to receive reports that there were physical confrontations between the protesters and counter protesters. At least one person was pepper-sprayed by another demonstrator. By that time, about 250 people had gathered at the protest, according to the sheriff’s department.

After physical altercations and reports of people in the crowd carrying weapons, an unlawful assembly was declared, and an order to disperse was issued, the sheriff’s department said. A man was arrested after he allegedly failed to listen to the dispersal order.

