Chills and thrills abound in Netflix’s offerings for October, with plenty of spooky content for Halloween. From Netflix’s buzzy adaptation of Daphne du Maurier’s 1938 gothic novel, Rebecca, which stars Lily James and Armie Hammer, to the family friendly original series The Worst Witch, there’s something to help everyone to get in the spirit of the season.
David Letterman serves up wit and his signature wry humor when he returns for a third season of his Netflix original series My Guest Needs No Introduction on October 21. This season’s collection of in-depth interviews includes conversations with the likes of comedian Dave Chappelle and Robert Downey Jr.
When it comes to documentaries this month, Netflix’s offerings range from BLACKPINK: Light Up the Sky, an in-depth look at the global rise of Korean girl group, to Dick Johnson Is Dead, the bittersweet project from award-winning director Kirsten Johnson, who faces her fear of losing her father to dementia by staging his death (with his very game cooperation) over and over again.
Here’s everything new on Netflix this month—and everything set to leave the streaming platform.
Here are the Netflix originals coming to Netflix in October 2020
Available October 1
Bom Dia, Verônica / Good Morning, Verônica
Carmen Sandiego, season 3
Oktoberfest: Beer & Blood
Pasal Kau / All Because of You
The Worst Witch, season 4
Available October 2
A Go! Go! Cory Carson Halloween
Ahí te encargo / You’ve Got This
The Binding
Dick Johnson Is Dead
Emily in Paris
Òlòtūré
Serious Men
Song Exploder
Vampires vs. the Bronx
Available October 4
David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet
Available October 6
StarBeam: Halloween Hero
Available October 7
Hubie Halloween
To the Lake
Available October 9
Deaf U
Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 2: Rio
The Forty-Year-Old Version
Ginny Weds Sunny
The Haunting of Bly Manor
Super Monsters: Dia de los Monsters
Available October 12
Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts, season 3
Available October 13
The Cabin with Bert Kreischer
Octonauts & the Great Barrier Reef
Available October 14
BLACKPINK: Light Up the Sky
Available October 15
A Babysitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting
Love Like the Falling Rain
Rooting for Roona
Social Distance
Available October 16
Alguien tiene que morir / Someone Has to Die
Dream Home Makeover
Grand Army
La Révolution
The Last Kids on Earth: Book 3
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Available October 19
Unsolved Mysteries: Volume 2
Available October 20
The Magic School Bus Rides Again The Frizz Connection
Available October 21
My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Season 3
Rebecca
Available October 22
Cadaver
Available October 23
Barbarians
Move
Over the Moon
Perdida
The Queen’s Gambit
Available October 27
Blood of Zeus
Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt, season 4
Sarah Cooper: Everything’s Fine
Vilas: Serás lo que debas ser o no serás nada / Guillermo Vilas: Settling the Score
Available October 28
Holidate
Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight
Secrets of the Saqqara Tomb
Available October 30
Bronx
The Day of the Lord
His House
Somebody Feed Phil, season 4
Suburra, season 3
Here are the TV shows and movies coming to Netflix in October 2020
Available October 1
A.M.I.
Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls
Along Came a Spider
Bakugan: Armored Alliance, season 2
Basic Instinct
Black ’47
Cape Fear
Code Lyoko, seasons 1-4
The Dukes of Hazzard (2005)
Employee of the Month
Enemy at the Gates
Evil, season 1
Familiar Wife, season 1
Fargo
Food Wars!: Shokugeki no Soma: The Second Plate
Free State of Jones
Ghost Rider
Ghosts of Girlfriends Past
Gran Torino
Her
House of 1,000 Corpses
Human Nature
Hunt for the Wilderpeople
I’m Leaving Now
The Longest Yard (1974)
The Parkers, seasons 1-5
The Pirates! Band of Misfits
Carlos Almaraz: Playing with Fire
The Prince & Me
Poseidon (2006)
The Outpost
Stranger than Fiction
Superman Returns
Sword Art Online: Alicization
Troy
The Unicorn, season 1
WarGames
We Have Always Lived in the Castle
Yogi Bear
You Cannot Hide, season 1
Available October 4
Colombiana
Available October 6
Dolly Parton: Here I Am
Saturday Church
Walk Away from Love
Available October 7
Schitt’s Creek, season 6
Available October 14
Alice Junior
Moneyball
Available October 15
Batman: The Killing Joke
Half & Half, seasons 1-4
One on One, seasons 1-5
Power Rangers Beast Morphers, season 2, Part 1
Available October 16
In a Valley of Violence
Unfriended
Available October 18
ParaNorman
Available October 20
Carol
Available October 22
Bending the Arc
The Hummingbird Project
Yes, God, Yes
Available October 28
Metallica Through The Never
Available October 31
The 12th Man
Here’s what’s leaving Netflix in October 2020
Leaving September 30
Parks & Recreation, seasons 1-7
Leaving October 1
Emelie
The Good, the Bad and the Ugly
Sleeping with Other People
Leaving October 2
Cult of Chucky
Truth or Dare
Leaving October 6
The Water Diviner
Leaving October 7
The Last Airbender
Leaving October 17
The Green Hornet
Leaving October 19
Paper Year
Leaving October 22
While We’re Young
Leaving October 26
Battle: Los Angeles
Leaving October 30
Kristy
Leaving October 31
Ace Ventura: Pet Detective
Burlesque
Charlotte’s Web
Clash of the Titans
District 9
The Firm
Fun with Dick & Jane
The Girl with All the Gifts
Grandmaster
Highway to Heaven, seasons 1-5
The Interview
Just Friends
Magic Mike
Nacho Libre
The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!
The NeverEnding Story
The NeverEnding Story 2: The Next Chapter
Nights in Rodanthe
The Patriot
Set Up
The Silence of the Lambs
Sleepless in Seattle
Sleepy Hollow
Spaceballs
The Taking of Pelham 123
The Ugly Truth
Underworld
Underworld: Evolution
Underworld: Rise of the Lycans
Zathura