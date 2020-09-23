TIME Hosts Members of the New 2020 TIME100 List for a Special Three-Part Series of TIME100 Talks

(New York, NY — September 23, 2020) — To coincide with the launch of its annual list of the world’s most influential people, TIME will host 2020 TIME100 honorees for a special three-part series of consecutive TIME100 Talks, TIME’s series of virtual conversations that convenes influential leaders across fields to encourage cross-disciplinary action toward a better world. This series of TIME100 Talks will air on September 23, 24 and 25 on Time.com and across TIME’s social media platforms.

Each installment of TIME100 Talks on September 23, 24 and 25 will feature conversations with 2020 TIME100 honorees about their work, their impact, and their visions for the future. Confirmed speakers include: Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, author Ibram X. Kendi, Netflix Vice President Lisa Nishimura, author Tomi Adeyemi, chef and restaurateur Gabriela Cámara, actor and philanthropist Emilia Clarke, former U.S. HUD Secretary Julián Castro, RN and NNU Executive Director Bonnie Castillo and others, with special performances from The Chicks, Ozuna, and Norah Jones.

The special series of TIME100 Talks is presented in partnership with TIME100 exclusive premier sponsor Citi, signature sponsor Smirnoff, and supporting sponsor AT&T.

“The TIME100 is more than a list. It’s a community of hundreds of leaders from across the years and around the world whose visions can guide us and whose achievements can bring us hope,” said TIME executive editor and editorial director of the TIME100 Dan Macsai. “We look forward to convening this community for this special series of TIME100 Talks.”

Since launching on April 23rd, TIME100 Talks has convened more than 100 notable guests, including Dr. Anthony Fauci, Nancy Pelosi, Angelina Jolie, Dolly Parton, Stacey Abrams, the Dalai Lama, Adam Silver and Jared Kushner, among others, and generated more than 50 million video views across TIME’s platforms.

TIME100 Talks builds on the success of TIME’s live event extensions of the TIME100, including the 2019 TIME100 Summit, TIME100 Health Summit, and TIME100 Next, and are part of TIME’s ongoing commitment to convening the TIME100 community alongside influential leaders from different fields to share their essential perspectives on how the power of influence can forge genuine progress.

To see the full lineup, register and watch TIME100 Talks, visit: time.com/time100-talks/

