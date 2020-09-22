TIME Wins 2020 News & Documentary Emmy Award for Multimedia Project in Partnership with Univision

TIME Editor in Chief and CEO Edward Felsenthal sent the following note to staff Tuesday:

Dear all,

I’m thrilled to share that TIME and Univision have won the Emmy for Outstanding New Approaches: Current News for a project that our teams did together about the connection between gender-based violence toward women in El Salvador and suicides by young women. This recognition brings attention to a devastating topic.

Huge congratulations to Justine Simons, Naina Bajekal and Ciara Nugent who led TIME’s work on the project, and to Almudena Toral and Patricia Clarembaux, who reported the story from El Salvador and created the interactive page at Univision. Thanks also to the Pulitzer Center, which supported the reporting for the project.

This is TIME’s second Emmy win, and sixth Emmy nomination in four years. It’s a great testament to the extraordinary commitment and talent of the journalists who produced the project, and to the power of our journalism across every platform.

The work can be viewed here on Univision’s site.

TIME’s reporting and video can be viewed here.

Congrats again to all!

Best,

Edward

Sign up for Inside TIME. Be the first to see the new cover of TIME and get our most compelling stories delivered straight to your inbox. Please enter a valid email address. Sign Up Now Check the box if you do not wish to receive promotional offers via email from TIME. You can unsubscribe at any time. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy . This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply. Thank you! For your security, we've sent a confirmation email to the address you entered. Click the link to confirm your subscription and begin receiving our newsletters. If you don't get the confirmation within 10 minutes, please check your spam folder.

Contact us at letters@time.com.