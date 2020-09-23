See Highlights From TIME's ABC Broadcast Revealing the 100 Most Influential People of the Year

The 2020 TIME100 list features pioneers, leaders, titans, artists and icons who made a significant impact on this year’s events. To reveal the list on Tuesday night, TIME brought Meghan Thee Stallion, Anthony Fauci, Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade and more leaders together for a socially distanced ABC Broadcast special.

The evening featured performances from The Weeknd, Halsey and Jennifer Hudson. Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, urged Americans to vote. Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade shared how their kids inspire them in an evening that celebrated the 2020 TIME100 honorees.

See the below highlights from Tuesday’s ABC broadcast revealing the 2020 TIME100 list.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, encourage Americans to vote

As the Tuesday broadcast coincided with National Voter Registration Day, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, shared a message encouraging U.S. citizens to exercise their civic duty and vote in the Nov. 3 general election.

“Every four years we are told the same thing, that this is the most important election of our lifetime,” Meghan Markle said. “But this one is. When we vote, our values are put into action and our voices are heard. Your voice is a reminder that you matter, because you do and you deserve to be heard.”

Harry also urged Americans to be mindful of the type of information they’re consuming both online and off.

“When the bad outweighs the good, for many, whether we realize it or not, it erodes our ability to have compassion and our ability to put ourself in someone else’s shoes. Because when one person buys into negativity online, the effects are felt exponentially. It’s time to not only reflect, but act,” he said. “As we approach this November, it’s vital that we reject hate speech, misinformation and online negativity.”

Anthony Fauci: ‘It isn’t me. It’s what I’m symbolizing’

Anthony Fauci, one of the 2020 TIME 100 honorees featured on this year’s cover, discussed the coronavirus pandemic—and the politicized, divisive U.S. response.

“It isn’t me,” he said of those who engage in misinformation that has sought to discredit Fauci, scientists and public health experts. “It’s what I’m symbolizing.”

Michael B. Jordan wants his work “to be part of justice as a whole”

Michael B. Jordan, who was named to the 2020 TIME100 list in part for his advocacy, has been a strong voice for equity in Hollywood.

“When you see these glimpses of strength and solidarity, I think it just makes me want to be better; It makes me want to work harder,” he said, referring to protesters and organizers mobilizing against inequity and racial injustice. “If I can do a bit of that hard work—If I can afford them more opportunity so they can stand on my shoulders and be a little bit taller—I think I’m doing my job.”

Meghan Thee Stallion addresses the conservative backlash against “WAP”

Meghan Thee Stallion, another 2020 TIME100 honoree featured on a cover, discussed how she approaches her music as a way of empowering women. “I’m like a girl’s girl and I love to support other women,” Meghan said.

Meghan also addressed conservative backlash around Meghan’s hit with Cardi B, “WAP.”

“When i saw all of the politicians in an uproar about mine and Cardi’s ‘WAP’, I was just really taken aback,” she said. “Like why is this your focus?”

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade shared how their kids inspire them

Union and Wade said that their children, including their daughter Zaya, who came out as transgender earlier this year, are the couple’s inspiration in leading a meaningful life.

“We have a daughter that is almost 2, who the world has seen is bound to nothing but whatever is in her heart and on her soul at the moment and it’s beautiful to watch truly free children,” Union said. “We have another daughter who is 13, who has freedom to be exactly who she is, who she was born to be, to be her most authentic self. She doesn’t ask permission to exist. That is wildly inspiring.”

Wade echoed Union’s message. “We’re inspired by our kids,” he said. “The way they look at us, the way they look to us for leadership and guidance, for their moments of bravery.”

