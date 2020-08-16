Joe Biden Sends Condolences to Trump After Brother's Death: 'I Know the Tremendous Pain of Losing a Loved One'

Joe Biden sent President Donald Trump his sympathy after the death of Robert Trump, the President’s younger brother.
Biden, the former Vice President and Trump’s rival in the 2020 presidential election, expressed sadness for Trump’s loss in a tweet on Sunday morning. Robert Trump, 71, died on Saturday night after being hospitalized in New York City, according to the Associated Press.
“Mr. President, Jill and I are sad to learn of your younger brother Robert’s passing. I know the tremendous pain of losing a loved one — and I know how important family is in moments like these. I hope you know that our prayers are with you all,” Biden said.
The former Vice President has experienced several significant personal tragedies over his lifetime. His first wife, Neilia, and their 13-month-old daughter, Naomi, were killed in a car crash in 1972. In 2015, his son Beau died of brain cancer at the age of 46.