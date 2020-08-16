Joe Biden Sends Condolences to Trump After Brother's Death: 'I Know the Tremendous Pain of Losing a Loved One'

Joe Biden sent President Donald Trump his sympathy after the death of Robert Trump, the President’s younger brother.

Biden, the former Vice President and Trump’s rival in the 2020 presidential election, expressed sadness for Trump’s loss in a tweet on Sunday morning. Robert Trump, 71, died on Saturday night after being hospitalized in New York City, according to the Associated Press.

“Mr. President, Jill and I are sad to learn of your younger brother Robert’s passing. I know the tremendous pain of losing a loved one — and I know how important family is in moments like these. I hope you know that our prayers are with you all,” Biden said.

The former Vice President has experienced several significant personal tragedies over his lifetime. His first wife, Neilia, and their 13-month-old daughter, Naomi, were killed in a car crash in 1972. In 2015, his son Beau died of brain cancer at the age of 46.

Get our Politics Newsletter. Sign up to receive the day's most important political stories from Washington and beyond. Please enter a valid email address. Sign Up Now Check the box if you do not wish to receive promotional offers via email from TIME. You can unsubscribe at any time. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy Thank you! For your security, we've sent a confirmation email to the address you entered. Click the link to confirm your subscription and begin receiving our newsletters. If you don't get the confirmation within 10 minutes, please check your spam folder.

Contact us at editors@time.com.