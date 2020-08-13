Bhutan Imposes Coronavirus Lockdown for the First Time

A deserted road is seen during a nationwide lockdown imposed as a preventive measure against COVID-19 in Thimpu, Bhutan on Aug. 13, 2020.
UPASANA DAHAL—AFP/Getty Images
By Associated Press
August 13, 2020 3:38 AM EDT

(THIMPU, Bhutan) — The Himalayan kingdom of Bhutan has imposed its first nationwide lockdown due to a virus infection in a returning traveler who had been released from quarantine.

The government issued a stay-at-home order for its approximately 750,000 people, and all schools, offices and commercial establishments were closed.

The government’s statement said the lockdown would be enforced from five to 21 days “to identify and isolate all positive cases, immediately breaking the chain of transmission.”

The 27-year-old Bhutanese woman returning from Kuwait tested negative in mandatory quarantine for arriving travelers. But between her discharge from quarantine and her positive test result Monday, she is believed to have traveled extensively in Bhutan.

The tourism-dependent country closed its borders to foreign travelers in March after an American tourist was hospitalized with COVID-19. Bhutan’s 113 reported infections were all quarantined travelers, except for one with conflicting test results.

Most Popular on TIME
1
Chicago Mayor Says Looting Was Organized
2
Kamala Harris and Beau Biden
3
The Best Korean Dramas on Netflix

Contact us at editors@time.com.

Read More From TIME

Related Stories

Read Next
This Banker Became a Nun. Read Her Advice on Happiness
EDIT POST

Sign Up for Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health and more
SUBSCRIBE