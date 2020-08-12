Sumner Redstone, Mogul Who Aggressively Altered the Media Landscape, Dies at 97

Viacom chairman Sumner Redstone in a screening room at National Amusements on October 2, 1998 in Dedham, Massachusetts.
John Blanding—The Boston Globe/Getty
By Associated Press
August 12, 2020 9:08 AM EDT

Sumner Redstone, who built a media empire from his family’s drive-in movie chain, has died. He was 97.

Redstone built the company through aggressive acquisitions, but many headlines with his name focused on severed ties with wives, actors and executives. In multiple interviews, he said he’d never die.

His tight-fisted grip on the National Amusements theater chain, which controlled CBS Corp. and Viacom Inc. through voting stock, was passed to his daughter Shari Redstone, who battled top executives to re-merge the two entities that split in 2006.

Most Popular on TIME
1
What the Harris Pick Means for Democrats
2
We Need to Care for Long-term COVID-19 Patients
3
Kamala Harris Is the Third Woman to Run as a Vice Presidential Candidate for a Major U.S. Party. Here's What to Know About the First

Contact us at editors@time.com.

Read More From TIME

Related Stories

Read Next
Daisy Coleman, Subject of 'Audrie &amp; Daisy' Documentary, Dies by Suicide
EDIT POST

Sign Up for Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health and more
SUBSCRIBE