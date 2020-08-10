India’s Richest Tycoon Just Surpassed the Wealthiest European After Growing His Fortune by $22 Billion in 2020

Mukesh Ambani attends the Javed Akhtar's 75th birthday celebration on Jan. 17, 2020 in Mumbai, India.
Prodip Guha–Getty Images
By Blake Schmidt / Bloomberg
August 10, 2020 2:38 AM EDT

Mukesh Ambani has surged past Europe’s wealthiest man, making him the world’s fourth-richest person.

Reliance Industries Ltd.’s chairman is now worth $80.6 billion, after amassing $22 billion this year, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. That gives him a bigger wealth pile than France’s Bernard Arnault, whose LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE has suffered from customers curbing high-end fashion purchases faster than the company can cut costs.

India’s richest person has already surpassed some of the biggest tycoons in recent weeks — a list that includes Silicon Valley titans such as Elon Musk and Alphabet Inc. co-founders Sergey Brin and Larry Page, as well as the so-called Oracle of Omaha himself, Warren Buffett. The three people that still come ahead of Ambani are centibillionaires Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates and Mark Zuckerberg.

While Reliance, a conglomerate with a huge energy empire, was slammed by a slump in demand for oil amid Covid-19, its shares have more than doubled from a low in March as its digital unit got billions in investments from companies including Facebook Inc. and Google.

Ambani has slowly been shifting his focus to e-commerce, with tech giants seeking to take a piece of India’s fast-growing digital business. Google said last month it will spend $10 billion in the coming years to help accelerate the adoption of digital technologies in the world’s second-most populous nation.

Meanwhile, with LVMH shares down this year, Arnault has become the biggest loser among the world’s 500 richest people. His net worth has plunged $25.1 billion to $80.2 billion.

