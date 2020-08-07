U.S. Sanctions Hong Kong Leader Carrie Lam and Other Officials

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam speaks during a weekly press conference at Central Government Complex on September 24, 2019 in Hong Kong, China.
Anthony Kwan—Getty Images
By DEB RIECHMANN and MATTHEW LEE / AP
August 7, 2020 11:30 AM EDT

(WASHINGTON) — The U.S. on Friday imposed sanctions on Hong Kong officials, including the pro-China leader of the government, accusing them of roles in squashing freedom in the former British colony.

The Treasury Department announced sanctions on Carrie Lam, the leader of the government in Hong Kong, and other officials. The sanctions are the latest in a string of actions the Trump administration has taken targeting China as tensions between the two nations rise over trade disputes and the coronavirus.

The sanctions were authorized by an executive order that President Donald Trump signed recently to levy penalties against China for its efforts to curtail anti-government protesters in Hong Kong.

Hong Kong has long enjoyed civil liberties not seen elsewhere in mainland China because it is governed under a “one country, two systems” principle in place since it reverted to Chinese rule in 1997.

However, Beijing imposed a sweeping national security law on Hong Kong earlier this year, raising widespread concerns about the Chinese government cracking down on the anti-government protests.

