Power Outage Leaves Several Blocks in the Dark in Manhattan

Buildings in Harlem sit dark during a power outage early in New York on Aug. 7, 2020.
Candice Choi—AP
By Associated Press
August 7, 2020 10:06 AM EDT

NEW YORK CITY (AP) — A power outage cast darkness across dozens of blocks in New York City early Friday, as many people in the city were still without electricity in the aftermath of Tropical Storm Isaias.

Con Edison said in a tweet that it was aware of a “brief service interruption,” later adding that a problem with its transmission system “caused three networks in Manhattan to lose their electric supply,” just after 5 a.m. The supply had been restored, according to the statement posted just after 6:30 a.m.

Crews have been working around the clock to restore power across the city due to the tropical storm that battered the East Coast earlier this week, Con Edison also said.

Live video showed few lights across Manhattan, including parts of the Upper East Side, Upper West Side and Harlem, WABC-TV reported. Some customers said their power was back by 6 a.m.

The power outage was expected to cause “mass transit disruptions on A, B, C, D, 1, 2 & 3 train service in Manhattan,” the Metropolitan Transportation Authority said in a statement. Passengers were asked to consider alternate routes and plan for delays.

