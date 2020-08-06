Murder Charges Filed in Deadly Shooting at Seattle's Protest Zone

(SEATTLE) — Prosecutors filed first-degree murder charges Wednesday for a suspect accused of killing a man in a fatal June 20 shooting at Seattle’s occupied protest area.

KOMO reports Marcel Levon Long faces murder charges with a firearm enhancement for the death of 19-year-old Lorenzo Anderson.

Prosecutors approved a warrant for $2 million for Long, who investigators believe immediately fled Washington state following the deadly shooting at what was known as “Capitol Hill Occupied Protest” area. Authorities said Long was caught on video chasing Anderson with a gun as the Anderson fled.

Detectives are also investigating a second fatal CHOP shooting June 29, which killed a 16-year-old boy and injured a 14-year-old boy.

Police cleared the several-block protest area east of downtown on July 1 after demonstrators occupied the area for several weeks following the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

