Ashley C. Ford Joins TIME as TIME100 Talks Correspondent

(New York, NY — August 4, 2020) – Today, TIME announced that writer and host Ashley C. Ford joins as a correspondent for TIME100 Talks, TIME’s new weekly series that convenes extraordinary leaders from every field to spotlight solutions and encourage action toward a better world.

As a TIME100 Talks correspondent, Ashley will conduct interviews each week for TIME100 Talks, beginning with this week’s show on Thursday, August 6th, featuring author Angie Thomas, author, actor and producer Lili Reinhart, comedians, podcasters and late night hosts Desus Nice & The Kid Mero, singer Keedron Bryant, a special performance by Lauv, and more.

“I am so excited for the opportunity to discuss everything from pop culture to global politics with some of the most interesting and influential characters in our big human story,” said Ashley C. Ford. “TIME100 Talks is such a great place for good conversation, and I always have more questions I want answers to.”

“TIME100 Talks is all about extraordinary conversations with extraordinary leaders,” said TIME executive editor and editorial director of the TIME100 Dan Macsai. “We are huge fans of Ashley’s work, and look forward to working with Ashley to take the show to new heights.”

Ford joins as TIME continues to grow and invest in the series. Since launching on April 23rd, TIME100 Talks has convened more than 100 guests, including Dr. Anthony Fauci, Nancy Pelosi, Angelina Jolie, Dolly Parton, Stacey Abrams, the Dalai Lama, Adam Silver and Jared Kushner, and generated more than 40 million video views across TIME’s platforms.

Ashley C. Ford is a writer and host of The Chronicles of Now podcast and the former host of PROFILE by BuzzFeed News. She is currently writing her memoir, Somebody’s Daughter, which will be published by Flatiron Books under the imprint An Oprah Book. Her work has appeared in The Guardian, ELLE, BuzzFeed, OUT Magazine, Slate, Teen Vogue, New York Magazine, Allure, Marie Claire, The New York Times, and more. Ashley has been named among Forbes‘ 30 Under 30 in Media (2017), Brooklyn Magazine‘s Brooklyn 100 (2016), Time Out New York‘s New Yorkers of The Year (2017), and Variety’s New Power of New York (2019).

To learn more about TIME100 Talks, watch recent shows, and receive updates about future installments, visit: https://bit.ly/2P5ISc1

###

Contact us at editors@time.com.