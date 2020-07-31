Jail Inmates Recaptured After Escaping Oklahoma Jail Using Bedsheets to Climb From 12th Floor Cell

Two inmates escaped from the Oklahoma County jail in downtown Oklahoma City, by tying together bedsheets to use as a rope after breaking out a window in the early morning hours on July 31, 2020.
Dave Morris—The Oklahoman/AP
By Associated Press
July 31, 2020 4:51 PM EDT

(OKLAHOMA CITY) — Two county jail escapees, including a murder suspect, have been arrested after breaking out of the Oklahoma County jail in Oklahoma City early Friday by using sheets tied together to climb down the outside of the building from a 12th floor cell, authorities said.

Pablo Robledo, 34, who was being held on a first-degree murder charge, was found and arrested Friday afternoon in southwest Oklahoma City by city police and U.S. marshals, said jail spokesman Mac Mullings.

Mullings noted that Robledo was arrested without incident shortly before 2:30 p.m. in a neighborhood where he may have family living and authorities had been lookout for him.

Robledo and his cellmate escaped by breaking a window of their cell and climbing down, Mullings said, adding that Robledo was seen on jail security video about 5:25 a.m. outside the jail.

His cellmate, Jose Hernandez, fell or jumped from the makeshift rope around the fourth floor, apparently breaking a leg, before being found and subsequently arrested by Oklahoma City police Friday morning.

Hernandez is hospitalized in undisclosed condition for his injury, according to Mullings.

Jail records show Robledo had been jailed since June 2019 on murder, assault and battery, domestic abuse and other charges.

Court records also note he had pleaded not guilty and was slated for trial beginning Aug. 31.

Most Popular on TIME
1
Postal Service Considers Downsizing: Senator and Union Leader
2
‘Green Needle’ or ‘Brainstorm'? A Puzzling Audio Clip Is Burning Up the Internet
3
Okla. Murder Suspect Escapes Jail With Bedsheet Rope

Contact us at editors@time.com.

Read More From TIME

Related Stories

Read Next
Spain: 77-Year-Old American Gets 7 Years for Drug Smuggling
EDIT POST

Sign Up for Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health and more
SUBSCRIBE