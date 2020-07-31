(OKLAHOMA CITY) — Two county jail escapees, including a murder suspect, have been arrested after breaking out of the Oklahoma County jail in Oklahoma City early Friday by using sheets tied together to climb down the outside of the building from a 12th floor cell, authorities said.

Pablo Robledo, 34, who was being held on a first-degree murder charge, was found and arrested Friday afternoon in southwest Oklahoma City by city police and U.S. marshals, said jail spokesman Mac Mullings.

Mullings noted that Robledo was arrested without incident shortly before 2:30 p.m. in a neighborhood where he may have family living and authorities had been lookout for him.

Robledo and his cellmate escaped by breaking a window of their cell and climbing down, Mullings said, adding that Robledo was seen on jail security video about 5:25 a.m. outside the jail.

His cellmate, Jose Hernandez, fell or jumped from the makeshift rope around the fourth floor, apparently breaking a leg, before being found and subsequently arrested by Oklahoma City police Friday morning.

Hernandez is hospitalized in undisclosed condition for his injury, according to Mullings.

Jail records show Robledo had been jailed since June 2019 on murder, assault and battery, domestic abuse and other charges.

Court records also note he had pleaded not guilty and was slated for trial beginning Aug. 31.

