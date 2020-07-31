Hong Kong Government Postpones Elections, Citing Coronavirus

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam speaks during a press conference at the government headquarters in Hong Kong on July 31, 2020.
Anthony Wallace — AFP via Getty Images
By ZEN SOO /AP
July 31, 2020 7:48 AM EDT

(HONG KONG) — Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said Friday that the government will postpone highly anticipated legislative elections, citing a worsening coronavirus outbreak in the semi-autonomous Chinese city.

The Hong Kong government is invoking an emergency regulations ordinance in delaying the elections. Lam said the government has the support of the Chinese government in making the decision.

Hong Kong has seen a surge in coronavirus infections since the beginning of July.

The postponement is a setback for the opposition, which was hoping to capitalize on disenchantment with the current pro-Beijing majority to make gains.

Pro-democracy lawmakers have accused the government of using the outbreak as an excuse to delay the elections.

 

Most Popular on TIME
1
Senate Republicans Move to Force Vote on Unemployment Benefits Stopgap
2
China Completes Navigation System to Rival U.S. GPS
3
Everyone's Marveling Over This Jaw-Dropping Video Starring a Skateboarding Prodigy

Contact us at editors@time.com.

Read More From TIME

Related Stories

Read Next
Hong Kong Bars 12 Pro-Democracy Activists From Election
EDIT POST

Sign Up for Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health and more
SUBSCRIBE