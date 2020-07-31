Actor Bryan Cranston Says He Caught COVID-19 and Is Now Donating His Plasma

Actor Bryan Cranston attends the 7th annual Ping Pong 4 Purpose celebrity tournament fundraiser at Dodger Stadium on August 8, 2019 in Los Angeles.
Michael Tullberg–Getty Images
By Associated Press
July 31, 2020 3:44 AM EDT

(LOS ANGELES) — Actor Bryan Cranston said he contracted and recovered from COVID-19 and has donated his plasma because it contains antibodies.

The actor best known for playing Walter White on AMC’s “Breaking Bad” made the announcement in a video posted to Instagram on Thursday.

Cranston, 64, did not say exactly when he got infected with the new coronavirus, but indicated that it was “quite early on” in the pandemic. He had mild symptoms including a slight headache, tightness in his chest and loss of taste and smell, according to the post.

“I was pretty strict in adhering to the protocols and still… I contracted the virus,” he wrote.

Cranston recorded himself inside UCLA Blood & Platelet Center in Los Angeles making the plasma donation. He said the process took about an hour, during which he watched “A Face in the Crowd” starring Andy Griffith and Patricia Neal.

Cranston urged his followers to wear a mask, wash their hands and practice social distancing.

Most Popular on TIME
1
Senate Republicans Move to Force Vote on Unemployment Benefits Stopgap
2
Ellen DeGeneres Apologizes to Show Staff
3
Hurricane Isaias Bears Down on Florida

Contact us at editors@time.com.

Read More From TIME

Related Stories

Read Next
Ellen DeGeneres Apologizes to Show Staff
EDIT POST

Sign Up for Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health and more
SUBSCRIBE