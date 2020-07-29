Rep. Louie Gohmert Tests Positive for Coronavirus at the White House Just Prior to Plane Trip With Trump

Rep. Louie Gohmert, R-Texas, studies notes during a House Judiciary Committee hearing on the oversight of the Department of Justice on Capitol Hill on July 28, 2020 in Washington.
Matt McClain—The Washington Post/AP
By ALAN FRAM / AP
July 29, 2020 1:14 PM EDT

(WASHINGTON) — Rep. Louie Gohmert, R-Texas, tested positive Wednesday for the coronavirus, forcing him to abruptly cancel his plan to travel to his home state with President Donald Trump aboard Air Force One, a House Republican aide said.

Gohmert, 66, one of the House’s most conservative and outspoken members, tested positive at the White House and planned to isolate, according to the aide, who was not authorized to publicly discuss Gohmert’s test result and spoke on condition of anonymity.

It was not immediately clear where Gohmert was after he left the White House.

An eight-term lawmaker, Gohmert is often seen without wearing a mask. He participated in the House Judiciary Committee hearing Tuesday where Attorney General William Barr testified. Before the hearing, Gohmert was seen approaching the meeting room a few feet behind Barr, with neither man wearing a mask.

Gohmert also voted Tuesday on the House floor.

He is at least the 10th member of Congress known to have tested positive for the coronavirus, which can cause COVID-19.

