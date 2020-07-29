China Battles Coronavirus Outbreak in Xinjiang Region

A doctor performs coronavirus tests on residents of Urumqi City in the Xinjiang region of China on July 25, 2020.
Barcroft Media/Getty Images
By Associated Press
July 28, 2020 10:28 PM EDT

(BEIJING) — China reported more than 100 newly confirmed cases of coronavirus on Wednesday as the country continues to battle an outbreak in Xinjiang.

The northwestern region accounted for 89 of the new cases, with another eight in the northeastern province of Liaoning and one in Beijing. Another three cases were brought from outside the country by returning Chinese citizens, bringing the daily total over the past 24 hours to 101, the highest number in weeks.

Outside of Xinjiang the virus has been largely contained with the death toll from COVID-19 remaining at 4,634 among 84,060 cases registered since the global pandemic first emerged from the central Chinese city of Wuhan late last year.

Xinjiang’s outbreak has centered on the region’s capital and largest city of Urumqi, where authorities have isolated some communities, restricted public transport and ordered widespread testing.

