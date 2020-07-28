Trump Administration Will Allow 'Dreamers' to Renew Their DACA Permits, But Will Reject New Applicants

Ivania Castillo, a board member of CASA in Prince William County, waves a flag outside the he Supreme Court Building on June 18, 2020.
Jonathan Newton—The Washington Post/Getty Images
By Zeke Miller and Jill Colvin / AP
July 28, 2020 3:20 PM EDT

(WASHINGTON) — The Trump administration will begin allowing so-called “Dreamer” immigrants to renew their permits to remain and work in the U.S. for a year while it reviews a Supreme Court ruling and the underlying legality of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

A White House official confirmed the announcement Tuesday. Renewals for the Obama-era program, which covers hundreds of thousands of immigrants brought to the U.S. illegally as children, had been halted as the Trump administration pushed to end the program.

The Supreme Court ruled earlier this month that Trump failed to follow appropriate procedure when he tried to end the program, but affirmed his ability to do so. The White House has been studying the ruling and devising plans to try again to end DACA — though it was not immediately clear whether the politically sensitive move would be undertaken before November’s election.

The administration will continue not to accept new applications for the program.

'Family Separation 2.0'
