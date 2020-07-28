Kansai Yamamoto, Avant-Garde Designer Behind David Bowie’s Ziggy Stardust, Dies at 76

Japanese designer Kansai Yamamoto waves to the audience after his fashion event "super energy !!" in Tokyo on June 12, 2015.
Kazuhiro Nogi–AFP/Getty Images
By Mari Yamaguchi / AP
July 27, 2020 10:47 PM EDT

(TOKYO) — Japanese fashion designer Kansai Yamamoto, known for his avant-garde and colorful work that included flamboyant costumes of the late rock icon David Bowie, has died of leukemia, his company said Monday. He was 76.

Yamamoto developed leukemia in February and was determined to recover and come back with renewed energy, said the company, Kansai Yamamoto. He died last Tuesday.

Born in 1944 in Yokohama, near Tokyo, Yamamoto debuted in 1971, becoming the first Japanese fashion designer to hold a show in London. He became internationally known for blending traditional Japanese motifs with brilliant colors and bold designs.

David Bowie performing as Ziggy Stardust at the Hammersmith Odeon, 1973. He is wearing a silver costume with gold tassels by Japanese designer Kansai Yamamoto.
Debi Doss–Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Yamamoto designed the costume for Bowie’s Ziggy Stardust alter ego, and also developed friendships with top artists including Elton John and Stevie Wonder, his company said.

He contributed to collections in Tokyo, New York and Paris for nearly two decades until 1992 and produced the “Kansai Super Show” and “Nippon Genki Project.”

Yamamoto, who sought a career in engineering before turning to fashion, also demonstrated his talent in designing venues and organizing social events for the 2008 G-8 summit in Toyako in northern Japan. He also won awards for his interior and exterior design of the Keisei Skyliner train connecting Tokyo and Narita International Airport.

“’Human energy is limitless’ was his motto he would never let go, and he bravely kept challenging no matter how hard the situation,” his company said in a statement.

Most Popular on TIME
1
Man Charged After Buying Lamborghini With COVID-19 Relief Funds
2
'I Was Too Fat.' Prime Minister Boris Johnson Says Brits Must Lose Weight to Fight Coronavirus
3
Ex Malaysian PM Najib Found Guilty on Charge in 1MDB Trial

Contact us at editors@time.com.

Read More From TIME

Related Stories

Read Next
John Lewis Lies in State at U.S. Capitol
EDIT POST

Sign Up for Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health and more
SUBSCRIBE