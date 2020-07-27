Daisy Was Tired. So a Rescue Team Hefted the 121-Pound St. Bernard Dog Down a Mountain

Sixteen volunteers from Wasdale mountain rescue team take turns to carry Daisy, a 121lb St Bernard dog, from England's highest peak on July 26, 2020.
Wasdale Mountain Rescue—AP
By Associated Press
July 27, 2020 8:38 AM EDT

(LONDON) — St. Bernards are known for helping to rescue distressed travelers in the mountains, but the tables were turned Sunday in northern England.

Sixteen volunteers from the Wasdale mountain rescue team took turns carrying Daisy, a 121-pound (55 kilogram) St Bernard, from England’s highest peak, Scafell Pike. The mountain rescue team spent nearly five hours rescuing Daisy, who had collapsed Friday evening while descending the mountain with her owners.

Rescue workers said Daisy was displaying signs of pain in her rear legs and was refusing to move. After consulting with a veterinarian’s office, they administered some pain relief and adjusted their stretcher, which is designed for humans, to be more dog-friendly. They also packed a few treats to help settle her down.

Volunteers from Wasdale mountain rescue team take turns to carry Diasy, a 121lb (55kg) St Bernard dog, from England's highest peak, Scafell Pike, on July 26, 2020.
Wasdale Mountain Rescue—AP

“Having team members with their own pampered pooches at home, and also our much-adored search dog Jess, we recognize the distress that both an animal can feel and also that of their owners,” the team said.

They said Daisy was recovering from her ordeal.

Scafell Pike, 978 meters (3,209 feet) above sea level, is located in the Lake District National Park in Cumbria.

The Wasdale Mountain Rescue team relies on donations to fund their mountain safety efforts.

