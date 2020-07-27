Police: Man Drowns While Swimming in Fountain Pool at Las Vegas Hotel

People watch the fountain show before the official reopening of the Bellagio hotel-casino on June 4, 2020, in Las Vegas.
Ronda Churchill—AFP/Getty Images
By Associated Press
July 27, 2020 7:46 AM EDT

(LAS VEGAS) — A man apparently drowned Friday while swimming in the fountain pool in front of the Bellagio resort on the Las Vegas Strip, authorities said.

A bystander jumped into the water after the man began struggling but returned to safety when he realized he couldn’t rescue him, police Capt. Dori Koren told reporters. Police and firefighters were called in the morning and divers recovered the man’s body.

Koren said the man was believed to be from the local area, perhaps homeless, and in his 40s. He had been talking to tourists before entering the water.

His name was not immediately released.

Swimming in the Bellagio fountain is not permitted. Officials say the pool averages about 8 feet (2.5 meters) deep and reaches a depth of about 13 feet (4 meters) near the centerpiece water sprays.

Kayla Eklund, 21, a tourist, told the Las Vegas Review-Journal she called 911 after the man turned around and began struggling while swimming near the middle of the water feature.

