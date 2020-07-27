(LAS VEGAS) — A man apparently drowned Friday while swimming in the fountain pool in front of the Bellagio resort on the Las Vegas Strip, authorities said.

A bystander jumped into the water after the man began struggling but returned to safety when he realized he couldn’t rescue him, police Capt. Dori Koren told reporters. Police and firefighters were called in the morning and divers recovered the man’s body.

Koren said the man was believed to be from the local area, perhaps homeless, and in his 40s. He had been talking to tourists before entering the water.

His name was not immediately released.

Swimming in the Bellagio fountain is not permitted. Officials say the pool averages about 8 feet (2.5 meters) deep and reaches a depth of about 13 feet (4 meters) near the centerpiece water sprays.

Kayla Eklund, 21, a tourist, told the Las Vegas Review-Journal she called 911 after the man turned around and began struggling while swimming near the middle of the water feature.

Get The Brief. Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know right now. Please enter a valid email address. Sign Up Now Check the box if you do not wish to receive promotional offers via email from TIME. You can unsubscribe at any time. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy Thank you! For your security, we've sent a confirmation email to the address you entered. Click the link to confirm your subscription and begin receiving our newsletters. If you don't get the confirmation within 10 minutes, please check your spam folder.

Contact us at editors@time.com.