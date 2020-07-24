3-Year-Old Girl Dies in Belgium After Testing Positive for COVID-19 as Infections Surge

By Associated Press
July 24, 2020 1:07 PM EDT

(BRUSSELS) — Belgian health authorities say a 3-year-old girl has died after testing positive for the coronavirus amid a surge of infections in the country.

The announcement Friday came a day after Belgium decided to reinforce restriction measures to slow the spread of the virus, including mandatory masks in crowded outdoor public spaces.

The girl suffered from several severe associated diseases, according to a statement released by health authorities. She is believed to be the youngest person to die from COVID-19 complications in Belgium after a 12-year-old passed away in March.

Belgium has reported 64,847 confirmed cases and 9,812 deaths.

The average infection rate has largely increased over the past two weeks and the number of new infections went up 89% from the previous week from July 14-20.

Most Popular on TIME
1
National Parks Are Getting Trashed During COVID-19, Endangering Surrounding Communities
2
Portland Mayor Gets Tear Gassed While Protesting
3
The Hunt to Find Where COVID-19 Originated

Contact us at editors@time.com.

Read More From TIME

Related Stories

Read Next
A Female Cyclist Was Forced to Stop Mid-Race When She Almost Caught Up to the Men
EDIT POST

Sign Up for Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health and more
SUBSCRIBE