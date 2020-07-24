U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson Describes Anti-Vaxxers as 'Nuts'

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson gestures during a visit to Tollgate Medical Centre in Beckton, East London, on July 24, 2020.
Jeremy Selwyn—AP
By Associated Press
July 24, 2020 12:30 PM EDT

(LONDON) — U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has dismissed campaigners seeking to oppose vaccinations, describing so-called anti-vaxxers as “nuts.’’

Johnson asked staff at a London medical center what they thought of anti-vaxxers while adding, “There’s all these anti-vaxxers now. They are nuts, they are nuts.”

Johnson was touring the east London center to promote a campaign for flu vaccinations ahead of winter.

The anti-vaccination movement was fueled by a now-discredited article in the medical journal Lancet by Andrew Wakefield, which alleged the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine was linked to autism. The article was later retracted and Wakefield lost his medical license.

Most Popular on TIME
1
Portland Mayor Gets Tear Gassed While Protesting
2
The Hunt to Find Where COVID-19 Originated
3
America Really Does Have a Space Force. We Went Inside to See What It Does

Contact us at editors@time.com.

Read More From TIME

Related Stories

Read Next
Princess Beatrice Weds in Secret Ceremony
EDIT POST

Sign Up for Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health and more
SUBSCRIBE