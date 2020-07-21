There is no doubt that 2020 is a very memorable year.

It is also an incredibly long one thanks to a pandemic and lockdown orders that leave many people staying home for days, weeks, and months at a stretch making time for some feel malleable and meaningless.

Pair the pandemic and all its unknowns with widespread economic downturn, a global uprising in support of Black lives, a planet at a turning point, and a looming U.S. presidential election, and there is a lot to think about these days. So you’ll be forgiven if you don’t quite remember way back to 2019 when actress Olivia Colman delivered one of the most memorable speeches to ever grace the stage at the Oscars. Now, that speech has been remixed to make it even more relevant to this very long, strange year.

Back in 2019, Colman took home the Best Actress award at the 91st Academy Awards for her stellar work in the film The Favourite. Her natural, admittedly flustered, gobsmacked speech endeared her to everyone watching as she shared her awe and joy at winning. “This is hilarious,” she said. “I’ve got an Oscar.”

Colman pushed through tears to deliver jokes, thank her family, and blow a raspberry when asked to wrap up her speech. There were a lot of special moments in the speech and now Twitter user @MattEvuns has shared a video that turns those moments into pitch perfect representations of the first seven months of 2020.

In the cleverly edited video, Colman runs from January’s “It wasn’t a hardship” to April’s “It’s genuinely quite stressful” to May’s “Lady Gaga!” to July’s “I’m going to find you later and I’m going to give you all a massive snog.” As one Twitter user notes, brace yourself for August:

Contact us at editors@time.com.