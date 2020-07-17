Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Reveals Her Cancer Has Returned, but Has No Intention to Retire

Supreme Court Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, photographed in 2015.
Sebastian Kim for TIME
By Associated Press
July 17, 2020 12:48 PM EDT

(WASHINGTON) — Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg said Friday she is receiving chemotherapy for a recurrence of cancer, but has no plans to retire from the Supreme Court.

The 87-year-old Ginsburg, who spent time in the hospital this week for a possible infection, said her treatment so far has succeeded in reducing lesions on her liver and that she will continue chemotherapy sessions every two weeks.

“I have often said I would remain a member of the Court as long as I can do the job full steam. I remain fully able to do that,” Ginsburg said in a statement issued by the court.

She said her recent hospitalizations, including one in May, were unrelated to the cancer.

A medical scan in February revealed growths on her liver, she said, and she began chemotherapy in May.

“My most recent scan on July 7 indicated significant reduction of the liver lesions and no new disease,” she said. “I am tolerating chemotherapy well and am encouraged by the success of my current treatment.”

Most Popular on TIME
1
$600 a Week in Extra Unemployment Benefits May Soon End, But Millions of Americans Still Can't Find Jobs
2
Justice Ginsburg Says Her Cancer Has Returned
3
NASA Elegantly Shuts Down Those New Zodiac Star Theories

Contact us at editors@time.com.

Read More From TIME

Related Stories

Read Next
Supreme Court Deals Setback to Florida Felon Voting Rights
EDIT POST

Sign Up for Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health and more
SUBSCRIBE