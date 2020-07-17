2 U.S. Diplomats Among New Coronavirus Cases in Cambodia

(PHNOM PENH, Cambodia) — Two U.S. diplomats are among five new cases of coronavirus in Cambodia announced Friday by health officials.
All five cases involve people who had traveled from the United States. Three are Cambodians who arrived Wednesday via Taiwan, said a Health Ministry statement.
The statement described the two Americans as senior diplomats who had flown from the U.S. via South Korea and also arrived Wednesday.
It said the two are being isolated at the U.S. Embassy in Phnom Penh. An embassy spokesman declined to provide immediate comment or details.
Cambodia banned virtually all new arrivals in March but last month eased the rules, allowing the repatriation of more Cambodians and the tightly restricted entry of foreigners.
Cambodia has had 171 confirmed coronavirus cases with no deaths.