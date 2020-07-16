2020 Election

Kanye West Qualifies for Oklahoma's 2020 Presidential Ballot

Kanye West attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Feb 9, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California.
Taylor Hill—FilmMagic/Getty Images
By Associated Press
July 16, 2020 12:50 PM EDT

(OKLAHOMA CITY) — Kanye West has qualified to appear on Oklahoma’s presidential ballot, the first state where he met the requirements before the filing deadline. But confusion remains over whether he’s actually running.

A representative for West filed the necessary paperwork and paid the $35,000 filing Wednesday afternoon, which was the deadline for a spot on the state’s Nov. 3 presidential ballot, said Oklahoma Board of Elections spokeswoman Misha Mohr. He was one of three independent presidential candidates to pay the filing fee prior to the deadline, she added. The others were concert pianist Jade Simmons and cryptocurrency entrepreneur Brock Pierce.

The filing came a day after New York Magazine quoted West adviser Steve Kramer saying “he’s out” and noting that the staff he had hired were disappointed. However, TMZ later reported that the West campaign had filed a “Statement of Organization” Wednesday with the Federal Election Commission, stating that a Kanye 2020 committee would serve as principal campaign committee for a West candidacy.

West has already missed the deadline to qualify for the ballot in several states, and it’s unclear if he is willing or able to collect enough signatures required to qualify in others.

West, who is married to reality television star Kim Kardashian West, initially announced his candidacy on July 4.

Most Popular on TIME
1
Mom Gets Jail Time for Hiring Someone to Take Son's Classes
2
Trump Focused on Protecting White St. Louis Couple: Governor
3
Will Universities Be the Next COVID-19 Tinderboxes?

Contact us at editors@time.com.

Read More From TIME

Related Stories

Read Next
GOP Restricts Convention Attendance Over Coronavirus Concerns
EDIT POST

Sign Up for Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health and more
SUBSCRIBE