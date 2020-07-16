Chris Evans Sent a Captain America Shield to a Young Hero for the Most Heartfelt Reason

A six-year old boy stood between his little sister and a charging dog, he was badly bitten, and ended up getting nearly 90 stitches. Now, the boy, Bridger Walker of Cheyenne, Wyoming, is being hailed as a hero by one of his own heroes—Captain America. Chris Evans who plays the patriotic Captain America on film, sent a message to the young boy, one hero to another.

“I read your story and saw what you did,” Evans says in the video message, shared by Walker’s aunt on Instagram. “Pal, you’re a hero, what you did was so brave, so selfless — your sister is so lucky to have you as a big brother. Your parents must be so proud of you.”

Evans went on to explain that he is going to send the boy an authentic Captain America shield as a token of appreciation. “Pal, you deserve it,” Evans said to the boy, who watched the video dressed in full Captain America costume.

“Keep being the man you are. We need people like you,” Evans continued in the message. “Hang in there. I know recovery might be tough but based on what I’ve seen I don’t think there’s much that can slow you down.”

The adorable video was shared by Nicole Noel Walker, Walker’s aunt who shared his story with the world in hopes of having some of the stars of The Avengers films send messages to her family’s hero. According to EW, in addition to Evans, actors including Mark Ruffalo who plays The Hulk, Brie Larson, who portrays Captain Marvel, and two castmembers of The Flash have reached out to thank the youngster for his bravery.

The kindness of the stars has left Walker speechless, as she wrote in her photo caption on Instagram, “There are no words. We are so, so thankful.”

