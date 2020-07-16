E.U.'s Top Court Invalidates Data-Sharing Agreement With U.S.

A server center is seen in Berlin, Germany on January 12, 2018.
Thomas Koehler—Photothek/Getty Images
By Associated Press
July 16, 2020 4:48 AM EDT

(LONDON) — The European Union’s top court ruled Thursday that an agreement that allows big tech companies to transfer data to the United States is invalid, and that national regulators need to take tougher action to protect the privacy of users’ data.

The ruling does not mean an immediate halt to all data transfers outside the EU, as there is another legal mechanism that some companies can use. But it means that the scrutiny over data transfers will be ramped up and that the EU and U.S. may have to find a new system that guarantees that Europeans’ data is afforded the same privacy protection in the U.S. as it is in the EU.

The case began after former U.S. National Security Agency contractor Edward Snowden revealed in 2013 that the American government was snooping on people’s online data and communications. The revelations included detail on how Facebook gave U.S. security agencies access to the personal data of Europeans.

Austrian activist and law student Max Schrems that year filed a complaint against Facebook, which has its EU base in Ireland, arguing that personal data should not be sent to the U.S., as many companies do, because the data protection is not as strong as in Europe. The EU has some of the toughest data privacy rules under a system known as GDPR.

Most Popular on TIME
1
Trump Focused on Protecting White St. Louis Couple: Governor
2
Trump Admin Funneling Coronavirus Data Away From CDC
3
Judge Sends Black Teen to Juvenile Detention Over Online Schoolwork

Contact us at editors@time.com.

Read More From TIME

Related Stories

Read Next
Apple Is Once Again Under Pressure to Help the FBI Unlock a Shooter's iPhone. Here's What to Know
EDIT POST

Sign Up for Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health and more
SUBSCRIBE