Latin America Faces 'Lost Decade' From Coronavirus GDP Drop

A health worker looks on during a door-to-door visit to carry out COVID-19 tests in Mexico City on June 16, 2020.
PEDRO PARDO—AFP/Getty Images
By Associated Press
July 15, 2020 10:15 PM EDT

(MEXICO CITY) — The Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean said Wednesday the region’s per-capita gross domestic product is likely to drop by 9.9% in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

That would take the region back to GDP levels of 2010, something the U.N. commission called “a lost decade.”

Unemployment rates in the region will probably average 13.5% by the end of the year, up from 8.1% in 2019. The number of unemployed people in the region is likely to rise from 26.1 million at the end of 2019, to 44.1 million by the end of 2020.

The value of the region’s exports are expected to fall by 23% compared to the year before.

