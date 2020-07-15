Twitter Accounts Including Barack Obama, Joe Biden and Bill Gates Hacked in Apparent Bitcoin Scam

By MICHAEL LIEDTKE / AP
July 15, 2020 6:01 PM EDT

SAN FRANCISCO — Con artists on Wednesday apparently hacked into the Twitter accounts of technology moguls, politicians and major companies in an apparent bitcoin scam.

The ruse included bogus tweets from Barack Obama, Joe Biden, Mike Bloomberg and a number of tech billionaires including Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and Tesla CEO Elon Musk. The fake tweets offered to send $2,000 for every $1,000 sent to a bitcoin address.

Twitter didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment

Bezos, Gates and Musk are among the 10 richest people in the world, with tens of millions of followers on Twitter.

The apparently fake tweets were all quickly deleted, although The Associated Press was able to capture screenshots of several before they disappeared.

