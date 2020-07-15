Megan Thee Stallion Accuses Tory Lanez of Shooting Her in July

On Thursday, Megan thee Stallion accused Tory Lanez of shooting her in July in Hollywood during a widely scrutinized set of events that ended in his arrest.

On the night of July 11, the pair was captured on video together in an Instagram Live post alongside Kylie Jenner. However, a person out of frame can be heard telling them, “You gotta turn down the music, the PD just came.”

L.A. County Sheriff Department’s inmate records show that Lanez was arrested at 4:40 a.m. PT on July 12 and taken to the Hollywood precinct of the LAPD. He was released on $35,000 bond more than five hours later. The LAPD told news outlets, including Pitchfork, that Lanez was booked for having a concealed firearm in a vehicle.

Initially, TMZ reported that Megan Thee Stallion had been taken to the hospital from stepping on broken glass. However, she refuted this account in an Instagram post three days later, writing that she had “suffered gunshot wounds as a result of a crime that was committed against me and done with the intention to physically harm me.”

“I was never arrested, the police officers drove me to the hospital where I underwent surgery to remove the bullets,” she wrote.

Megan wrote that she underwent surgery and is “expected to make a full recovery.”

“I’m incredibly grateful to be alive,” she wrote.

The events were followed by more than a month of speculation and rumors online. On Aug. 20, Megan went on Instagram Live in an attempt to clear the air. She said that while she, her friend, Lanez and his bodyguard were driving home from Jenner’s house, there was an argument in the car that led to her leaving the car and Lanez shooting at her from the backseat. When the police arrived, Megan says she did not tell them what happened out of fear for her own life. “The police was literally killing people for no motherf-cking reason,” she said, referring to the killings of George Floyd and others. “You think I’m about to tell the police that we, us Black people, got a gun in the car?”

A representative for the Los Angeles District Attorney’s office told Billboard they are asking law enforcement to investigate the incident further and will decide at a later point whether or not to file charges against Lanez. A representative for Lanez did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The LAPD did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The two rappers have taken on an outsize role in public life during quarantine over the last few months. Lanez has broken records for his Instagram Live series, Quarantine Radio, while Megan has had two Billboard number one hits, “Savage,” featuring Beyoncé, and “WAP,” with Cardi B.

