President Trump Signs Bill Approving Sanctions on China Over Hong Kong Crackdown

WASHINGTON — In another rebuke of China, President Donald Trump on Tuesday signed legislation mandating sanctions for Chinese officials involved in Beijing’s crackdown in Hong Kong and issued an executive order that ends U.S. preferential treatment for Hong Kong.

The two actions are part of the Trump administration’s offensive against China for what he calls unfair treatment by the rising Asian superpower, which hid details about the human-to-human transition of the cornoavirus. The almost daily administration broadsides against China come as Trump is being criticized for the surge in COVID-19 cases in the United States and as he works to portray his expected Democratic challenger, former Vice President Joe Biden, as weak on China.

U.S.-China relations are at a low ebb. Since the two nations signed phase one of a trade deal, the talks are currently stalled with virtually no hope of restarting before the November election.

___

AP Diplomatic Writer Matthew Lee contributed to this report.

Get our Politics Newsletter. Sign up to receive the day's most important political stories from Washington and beyond. Please enter a valid email address. Sign Up Now Check the box if you do not wish to receive promotional offers via email from TIME. You can unsubscribe at any time. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy Thank you! For your security, we've sent a confirmation email to the address you entered. Click the link to confirm your subscription and begin receiving our newsletters. If you don't get the confirmation within 10 minutes, please check your spam folder.

Contact us at editors@time.com.