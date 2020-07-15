TIME and Subaru Launch Interactive Digital Destination: 'Safety in 100 Ways'

(New York, NY and Singapore – 15 July 2020) – Today, TIME and Subaru Asia launch Safety in 100 Ways, a three-year content partnership that will showcase the crucial role safety plays in automotive technology and its increasing importance when selecting a new car. This is the first content partnership for TIME with an automotive brand across Asia. It will feature interactive content experiences to tell human-interest stories in an engaging manner.

“It gives me great pleasure to announce the launch of Safety in 100 Ways, a partnership inspired by TIME’s iconic list of the worlds most influential people: The TIME 100.” said Glenn Tan, Deputy Chairman and Managing Director, Tan Chong International Limited. “The TIME brand is built on trust and integrity and is therefore a natural partner for Subaru, whose quality engineering, reliability and innovation have driven loyalty across generations of Subaru owners. Safety is the foundation of everything we do at Subaru and Safety in 100 Ways will highlight the 100 ways that Subaru is constantly innovating to make safety the most important part of the car buying and car driving experience for our customers, their families, and everyone on the road.”

Safety in 100 Ways includes short videos and stories of crash survivors – from the moments just before impact to what it felt like to walk away – and what the 100 days following the accident looked like for survivors. Each story will showcase the Subaru safety features that made their survival possible, touching on life-saving technology we often overlook until we need it most. The series will also look at the many external factors that can impact our behaviour behind the wheel – such as how the music we play can influence our driving. It will also reveal why we drive the way we do, and the factors that keep families loyal to buying the same brand of car for generations.

“TIME is thrilled to partner with Tan Chong International on this multimedia digital experience that showcases the crucial role that safety plays every time we get into a car.” said Keith A. Grossman, President at TIME. “Subaru’s expertise in safety technology coupled with TIME’s ability to share human stories makes for a powerful partnership to bring to life the importance of safety in our everyday lives.”

By revealing what is at stake every time a driver gets behind the wheel, Safety in 100 Ways aims to help readers understand how best to ensure passenger safety. The first 33 safety stories will be published from July 2020 running through to June 2021.

To learn more and visit Safety in 100 Ways here.

About TIME

TIME is a global media brand that reaches a combined audience of more than 100 million around the world, including over 40 million digital visitors each month and 44 million social followers. A trusted destination for reporting and insight, TIME’s mission is to tell the stories that matter most, to lead conversations that change the world and to deepen understanding of the ideas and events that define our time. With unparalleled access to the world’s most influential people, the immeasurable trust of consumers globally, an unrivaled power to convene, TIME is one of the world’s most recognizable media brands with renowned franchises that include the TIME 100 Most Influential People, Person of the Year, Firsts, Best Inventions, World’s Greatest Places and premium events including the TIME 100 Summit and Gala, TIME 100 Health Summit, TIME 100 Next and more.

About Tan Chong International Limited

Tan Chong International Limited (TCIL) is listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong (HKSE:0693) and is a major motor, property and distribution company with operations in 11 markets. Since its inception in 1957, the Group has grown its assets substantially through continuous expansion of its existing diversified business portfolio in manufacturing, distribution and retail. Other businesses that TCIL engage in across Asia include automotive, commercial, manufacturing, trading and property investment businesses.

About Motor Image

Motor Image is a wholly owned subsidiary of TCIL and an exclusive distributor and dealer of Subaru vehicles in Asia. Established in 1986 and headquartered in Singapore, the company has offices in 10 markets. The company has identified ASEAN as the key engine for future growth. In July 2011, a partnership was established with Subaru Corporation for the production of Subaru vehicles at a CKD assembly plant in Malaysia. On 8 February 2017, Subaru Corporation and TC Manufacturing and Assembly (Thailand) Co., Ltd. (TCMA TH), a wholly owned subsidiary of TCIL, entered into a joint venture – Tan Chong Subaru Automotive (Thailand) Ltd (TCSAT) – for the local assembly of Subaru vehicles in Thailand. The vehicles produced in both Malaysia and Thailand will be distributed by Motor Image through its Subaru network.

About Subaru

Founded in Japan in 1953, Subaru has since grown to become one of the world’s leading carmakers. In 1972, Subaru became the first in the world to market an All-Wheel Drive (AWD) passenger car and pioneered the market in Japan for high-performance station wagons by combining a turbocharged engine with an AWD system. Subaru has improved and refined its AWD system, to create a Symmetrical AWD system that enables optimal driving pleasure and safety.

Subaru is well-known by motoring organisations worldwide for its engineering, design, functionality, safety and reliability. The Subaru range of vehicles includes the BRZ, Forester, Impreza, Legacy, Levorg, Outback, WRX, WRX STI and XV. Collectively, they have been known to be “driver’s cars” offering superb handling because of the Subaru Four Core Technologies, such as the Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive and Subaru Boxer engine, built into nearly every model.

Contact us at editors@time.com.