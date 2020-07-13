New Jersey Woman Survives Mile-Long Ride Through Storm Drain After Escaping Flooding Car

(PASSAIC, N.J.) — A New Jersey woman survived a harrowing mile-long ride through a storm drain after flash floods swept her and her car into the drainage system.

Passaic Fire Chief Patrick Trentacost said Nathalia Bruno, of Newark, attempted to drive through deep and fast-moving water dumped by a powerful storm on July 6 when her car began to fill with water and float.

Nathalia Bruno, 24, of Newark, returns to Passaic to see her Toyota Prius in the storm drain after emergency personnel found the car that was swept away into a canal on Monday July 6, 2020 in Passaic, N.J. Tariq Zehawi—The Record/AP

Bruno, 24, escaped from her vehicle before it filled with water but was pulled into a brook that runs beneath Passaic, the North Jersey Herald reported.

Rutherford Police Chief John Russo said Bruno eventually was “shot out” of the drain into the Passaic River and swam across to the other side of the river. “She was stunned,” Russo said. “She was out of it. In shock. She really didn’t know what happened to her.”

Bruno was taken to a hospital for treatment but was not seriously injured.

