Nelson Mandela's Daughter Zindzi Dies at 59

Zindzi Mandela attends the premiere of the film Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom at Zoo Palast on January 28, 2014 in Berlin, Germany.
Franziska Krug–Getty Images
By Mogomotsi Magome / AP
July 13, 2020 4:27 AM EDT

(JOHANNESBURG) — Zindzi Mandela, the daughter of South African anti-apartheid leaders Nelson Mandela and Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, has died aged 59.

State television South African Broadcasting Corporation has reported that Mandela died at a Johannesburg hospital early Monday morning.

She had been South Africa’s ambassador to Denmark since 2015.

The Mandelas’ daughter came to international prominence in 1985, when the white minority government offered to release Nelson Mandela from prison if he denounced violence perpetrated by his movement, the Africa National Congress, against apartheid, the brutal system of racial discrimination enforced in South Africa at that time.

Zindzi Mandela read his letter rejecting the offer at a packed public meeting that was broadcast around the world.

She is survived by her husband and four children.

Most Popular on TIME
1
Lindsey Graham Now Says He'll Call Mueller to Testify
2
Kelly Preston Dies at 57, Husband John Travolta Says
3
Nelson Mandela's Daughter Zindzi Dies at 59

Contact us at editors@time.com.

Read More From TIME

Related Stories

Read Next
Rapper Lil Marlo Killed in Possible Targeted Shooting
EDIT POST

Sign Up for Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health and more
SUBSCRIBE