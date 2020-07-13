Elvis Presley’s Grandson Benjamin Keough Dies at Age 27, Agent Says

Riley Keough, 21, left, cuts the birthday cake as her brother, Benjamin, 18, right, warms his hands as they take part in a ceremony commemorating Elvis Presley's 75th birthday on Friday, Jan. 8, 2010 in Memphis, Tenn. Both are the children of Lisa Marie Presley and the grandchildren of Elvis Presley.
Mark Humphrey–AP
By Associated Press
July 12, 2020 11:16 PM EDT

(LOS ANGELES) — The son of Lisa Marie Presley has died. He was 27.

Presley’s representative Roger Widynowski said in a statement Sunday to The Associated Press that she was “heartbroken” after learning about the death of her son Benjamin Keough. He is the grandson of the late Elvis Presley.

TMZ reports that Keough died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound Sunday in Calabasas, California.

“She is completely heartbroken, inconsolable and beyond devastated but trying to stay strong for her 11-year-old twins and her oldest daughter Riley,” Widynowski said in the statement. “She adored that boy. He was the love of her life.”

Presley had Keough and actress Riley Keough, 31, with her former husband Danny Keough. She also had twins from another marriage.

Nancy Sinatra tweeted her condolences to Presley, writing, “I have known you since before your mama gave birth to you, never dreaming you would have pain like this in your life. I’m so very sorry.”

If you or someone you know may be contemplating suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or text HOME to 741741 to reach the Crisis Text Line. In emergencies, call 911, or seek care from a local hospital or mental health provider.

