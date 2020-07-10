Announcing the TIME NEXT Team

TIME Chief Technology Officer Bharat Krish sent the following note to staff Friday:

Dear TIME team,

I have had the pleasure of working with an amazing team these past few weeks and I would like to thank them for their hard work, dedication, and ingenuity in building the technology foundation for TIME. Our next chapter is to now build the future of media and media technology here at TIME. As we embark on this exciting journey together, our aim is to provide maximum value internally as well as to our customers through building innovative digital products and offerings.

So it is with great pleasure to announce the formation of TIME NEXT.

TIME NEXT is our team of engineers, product managers, ad, and data experts closely collaborating with teams across our company. They will be focusing on the following five priorities to lead us into the future:

Subscriptions: Building a technology foundation for multiple subscription-based products and services.

Video: Building a technology foundation for video as a core content medium.

Mobile App: Envisioning and developing a personalized TIME consumer mobile app by Q4 of 2020.

Revenues: Improving the quality of service, and maximizing our current digital revenues.

Support: Delivering proactive support for our tools, digital products, and services.

The right foundation and structure are needed to deliver upon these initiatives and TIME NEXT will be structured into the following teams:

Product Development: This team will be led by Andrew Dwulet (VP of Product) and will manage the full lifecycle of the digital products, from planning to designing to development and launch in collaboration with key stakeholders in Editorial, Marketing, and Partnership Tech & Ops. They will closely collaborate with teams across our company to maximize each product’s impact on our audience.

Data & Customer 360: This team will be led by Burhan Hamid (VP, Data) and will develop data and analytical solutions to understand and speak to our audience so that we can make smarter, more informed decisions, and develop innovative consumer-focused products.

Software & Engineering: This team will shape and build the next wave of TIME digital products. We will be creating a role for a VP of Software. In the interim, Andrew will continue to lead this team.

Partnership Tech & Ops: This team, led by Monica Wood (VP of Partnership Tech & Ops), will build innovative ad tech solutions and services for growth in addition to supporting the Partnerships team to secure and optimize revenue.

Infrastructure & Systems: This team will build innovative, resilient, and secure systems and infrastructure that power our growth. We will be creating a role for a VP of Infrastructure & Systems. In the interim, Burhan will continue to lead this team.

Please join me in thanking the team and we look forward to working together in this new capacity!

My very best,

–Bharat

Sign up for Inside TIME. Be the first to see the new cover of TIME and get our most compelling stories delivered straight to your inbox. Please enter a valid email address. Sign Up Now Check the box if you do not wish to receive promotional offers via email from TIME. You can unsubscribe at any time. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy Thank you! For your security, we've sent a confirmation email to the address you entered. Click the link to confirm your subscription and begin receiving our newsletters. If you don't get the confirmation within 10 minutes, please check your spam folder.

Contact us at editors@time.com.