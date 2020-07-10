A Little Girl's Quarantine Meltdown Is Really Resonating With People

By Melissa Locker
July 10, 2020 11:02 AM EDT

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has a lot of us feeling like we’re missing out even if it’s for a good reason—and one little girl has gone viral after letting it all out in a very relatable meltdown.

In the video, shared by Twitter user @Ngu_Spesh, a little girl expresses her ongoing frustration over restaurant shutdowns, the lack of fun in the world these days, and germs (“Why would germs come around to people if they don’t want germs to come around?”). She can’t go inside at McDonald’s, her favorite restaurant, the ice cream truck is closed, and “everything that is fun has to be shutdown.”

“The only thing that is open is nothing!” she shouts at one point, which feels very true. When she says, “It’s just really frustrating!” it’s nearly impossible to watch without nodding your head in agreement. As the pandemic rages on in the U.S., restaurants close and reopen and close again, as lockdown orders come and go, this is one incredibly relatable grievance, which is why the tiny tirade has spread across social media:

While the tiny human was impressive and impassioned, so were her parents who let her vent her frustrations, listened to her complaints, and seemed to value her voice, all of which drew the attention of Twitter, too.

 

