Have you ever been so hungry that you threatened to eat a Croc? How about a house plant (pot and all), a bar of soap, or a roll of toilet paper? You may find yourself wanting a quick nibble of all of those after watching this video of incredible trompe l’oeil cakes.

In the video, shared by Buzzfeed’s food site, Tasty, cakes masquerade as everything from a pump bottle of lotion to a coconut to an entire platter of barbecued food. The work highlighted in the video is jaw-dropping, and it’s mesmerizing to watch as a knife turns an entire pepperoni pizza into a cake.

The cakes are so lifelike that one clever person on Twitter suggested pranking friends on April 1st by replacing “every single accessory in your friend’s house with a cake replica”.

The beautifully made, hyperrealistic cakes were made by Turkish food artist Tuba Geckil, who shares her work with Red Rose Cakes on Instagram @redrosecake_tubageckil. Her phenomenal work transforming everything from German Chancellor Angela Merkel to a plate of raw chicken to Jan Vermeer’s “Girl With A Pearl Earring” into edible masterpieces has earned her accolades from all corners of the globe.

If you’re looking for a vintage duck phone cake to share at your next party—or, thanks to the pandemic, to eat alone on the couch—there are many talented cake artists out there. That includes, New Jersey cake artist Luke Vincentini who is responsible for edible versions of a can of White Claw, a bag of Doritos, and the aforementioned vintage duck phone, as well as Las Vegas pastry chef Amaury Guichon who made an antique armchair look good enough to eat.

If you want to try making your own, cake artist Sarah Hardy has put together a cake-making tutorial that teaches the art of making a raw turkey that is good enough to eat:

Get The Brief. Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know right now. Please enter a valid email address. Sign Up Now Check the box if you do not wish to receive promotional offers via email from TIME. You can unsubscribe at any time. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy Thank you! For your security, we've sent a confirmation email to the address you entered. Click the link to confirm your subscription and begin receiving our newsletters. If you don't get the confirmation within 10 minutes, please check your spam folder.

Contact us at editors@time.com.