MSNBC Appoints Joy Reid as Chris Matthews' Replacement

Joy Reid speaks at the 2019 Global Citizen Festival on Sept. 28, 2019, in New York.
Charles Sykes—Invision/AP
By Associated Press
July 9, 2020 1:07 PM EDT

(NEW YORK) — MSNBC says Joy Reid will move into the early evening time slot vacated in March by former Hardball host Chris Matthew’s retirement in March.

Reid, who has been a weekend anchor at the cable news network and lately has subbed in the 7 p.m. Eastern time slot, now has the position full time, will do a Washington-based show dubbed The ReidOut.

Reid said she was intent on “bringing in diverse, smart and accomplished voices to the table on topics that are important to our viewers.”

Reid, who is Black, brings diversity to a lineup popular with liberals that currently has five white men and a white woman as hosts in the hours between 5 p.m. and midnight. “I’m honored and thankful for this opportunity,” Reid said in a statement.

Matthews retired on-air in early March following a series of gaffes and a GQ article written by journalist Laura Basset that accused him of making inappropriate comments to her and other women who were on his show.

