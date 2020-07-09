Australia Suspends Extradition Treaty With Hong Kong Over New National Security Law

Police walk past a plaque outside the Office for Safeguarding National Security of the Central People's Government in Hong Kong after its official inauguration on July 8, 2020.
Anthony WALLACE—AFP/Getty Images
By Associated Press
July 9, 2020 12:15 AM EDT

(CANBERRA, Australia) — Australia’s prime minister says his country has suspended its extradition treaty with Hong Kong and extended visas for Hong Kong residents in response to China’s imposition of a tough national security law on the semi-autonomous territory.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Thursday announced a range of visas that will be extended from two to five years and offers of pathways to permanent residency visas. It is not clear how many residents are expected to get the extensions.

The move comes after China bypassed Hong Kong’s Legislative Council to impose the sweeping security legislation without public consultation.

Britain, too, is extending residency rights for up to 3 million Hong Kongers eligible for British National Overseas passports, allowing them to live and work in the U.K. for five years.

Canada has suspected its extradition treaty with Hong Kong and is looking at other options including migration.

Most Popular on TIME
1
With No End in Sight to the Coronavirus, Some Teachers Are Retiring Rather Than Going Back to School
2
Transcripts: Officer Told Floyd It Takes 'a Lot of Oxygen to Talk'
3
Scientists: WHO Is Wrong About Airborne COVID-19 Spread

Contact us at editors@time.com.

Read More From TIME

Related Stories

Read Next
Australia’s Most Populous States Close Borders as COVID-19 Spikes
EDIT POST

Sign Up for Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health and more
SUBSCRIBE