Composer Ennio Morricone, Who Created Theme for The Good, the Bad and the Ugly, Dies at 91

88th Academy Awards press room Famed Italian composer Ennio Morricone just won the Oscar for Best Original Score for his work on Quentin Tarantino's The Hateful Eight.
Ted Soqui–Corbis/Getty Images
By Associated Press
July 6, 2020 4:25 AM EDT

(ROME) — Italian composer Ennio Morricone, who created the coyote-howl theme for the iconic Spaghetti Western “The Good, the Bad and the Ugly” and the soundtracks such classic Hollywood gangster movies as “The Untouchables,” has died. He was 91.

Morricone’s longtime lawyer, Giorgio Assumma, said the Maestro, as he was known, died early Monday in a Rome hospital of complications following a fall, in which he broke a leg.

During a career that spanned decades and earned him an Oscar for lifetime achievement in 2007, Morricone collaborated with some of the most renowned Italian and Hollywood directors, in movies including “The Untouchables” by Brian de Palma, “The Hateful Eight” by Quentin Tarantino and “The Battle of Algiers” by Gillo Pontecorvo.

In total, he produced more than 400 original scores for feature films.

